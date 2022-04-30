Avalanche playoff dates, times announced

Colorado will face the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL playoffs, beginning Tuesday night.

DENVER — It's time for some playoff hockey!

The NHL regular season came to a close Friday night, and with it brought the opening-round matchups of the 2022 postseason.

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Nashville Predators in the first round, which begins on Tuesday.

Colorado secured the top seed in the Western Conference with a franchise record 119 points in the regular season. Nashville dropped to the second Wild Card spot after the result of Friday's games.

Colorado and Nashville have clashed in the playoffs once before, a 4-2 series win for the Predators back in 2018. The winner of this year's series will advance to play the winner of the Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues in the second round.

>>>Here are the dates, times (MT) and national TV information for the Avalanche vs. Predators:

GAME 1 – Tuesday, May 3...at Ball Arena in Denver...7:30 p.m...ESPN

Tuesday, May 3...at Ball Arena in Denver...7:30 p.m...ESPN GAME 2 – Thursday, May 5...at Ball Arena in Denver...7:30p.m...TNT

Thursday, May 5...at Ball Arena in Denver...7:30p.m...TNT GAME 3 – Saturday, May 7...at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville...2:30 p.m...TNT

Saturday, May 7...at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville...2:30 p.m...TNT GAME 4 – Monday, May 9...at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville...7:30p.m...ESPN

Monday, May 9...at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville...7:30p.m...ESPN GAME 5 (if necessary) – Wednesday, May 11...at Ball Arena in Denver...TBD

Wednesday, May 11...at Ball Arena in Denver...TBD GAME 6 (if necessary) – Friday, May 13...at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville...TBD

Friday, May 13...at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville...TBD GAME 7 (if necessary) – Sunday, May 15...at Ball Arena in Denver...TBD

