Avalanche playoff dates, times announced

DENVER — It's time for some playoff hockey!
The NHL regular season came to a close Friday night, and with it brought the opening-round matchups of the 2022 postseason.
The Colorado Avalanche will face the Nashville Predators in the first round, which begins on Tuesday.
Colorado secured the top seed in the Western Conference with a franchise record 119 points in the regular season. Nashville dropped to the second Wild Card spot after the result of Friday's games.
Colorado and Nashville have clashed in the playoffs once before, a 4-2 series win for the Predators back in 2018. The winner of this year's series will advance to play the winner of the Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues in the second round.
>>>Here are the dates, times (MT) and national TV information for the Avalanche vs. Predators:
- GAME 1 – Tuesday, May 3...at Ball Arena in Denver...7:30 p.m...ESPN
- GAME 2 – Thursday, May 5...at Ball Arena in Denver...7:30p.m...TNT
- GAME 3 – Saturday, May 7...at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville...2:30 p.m...TNT
- GAME 4 – Monday, May 9...at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville...7:30p.m...ESPN
- GAME 5 (if necessary) – Wednesday, May 11...at Ball Arena in Denver...TBD
- GAME 6 (if necessary) – Friday, May 13...at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville...TBD
- GAME 7 (if necessary) – Sunday, May 15...at Ball Arena in Denver...TBD
