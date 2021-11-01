NHL makes it official: Avs will play outdoor game at Lake Tahoe

Colorado is slated take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 20. Fans will not be allowed to attend, but the game will be broadcast on NBC.

NEW YORK — For the second year in a row the Colorado Avalanche will play an outdoor game.

The NHL made it official on Monday afternoon, announcing Colorado and Vegas will meet Feb. 20 at 1:00 p.m. MST on NBC. Fans will not be allowed to attend.

Last season, the Avs played at Air Force Academy in a packed football stadium, falling to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 3-1. That game was part of the league's "Stadium Series," with this edition simply being called "NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe."

The Avalanche and Knights will play on Saturday, Feb. 20, while the the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins will skate on the same ice the following afternoon.

“We are excited to be chosen by the NHL to play in such a unique setting as Lake Tahoe. Lake Tahoe is one of the most beautiful areas in the world and a perfect spot for an outdoor game. Although we wish our great fans could be there in person, we know they will enjoy watching what will be a great weekend of hockey," Avalanche EVP/GM Joe Sakic said in a release from the league.

The rink for the games will be located on the lakefront 18th fairway of the golf course at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort, the annual site of the American Century Championship since 1990, and host of the 1985 U.S. Senior Open and 1980 U.S. Amateur Public Links.