Avalanche drop third-straight game, lose to Panthers 4-1

Mikko Rantanan scored for Colorado, and Jonas Johansson stopped 34 shots, but the Avs are now 1-3 on the season.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Bennett scored the go-ahead goal and Sergei Bobrovsky earned his 300th NHL win as the Florida Panthers remained undefeated with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

The 4-0-0 start is the best in Panthers history. They had seven points in the standings through the first four games on three other occasions: 1996-97, 1999-2000 and last season.

Florida made the playoffs in each of those seasons. Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers. Mason Marchment added two assists. Bobrovsky made 30 saves.

Mikko Rantanan scored for Colorado, and Jonas Johansson stopped 34 shots. The Avalanche have lost three in a row and are now 1-3 on the season.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.