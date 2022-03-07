Stanley Cup champions announce 2022-23 preseason schedule

The Avalanche will face the same 3 opponents for the 5th straight preseason.

DENVER — The Stanley Cup champions return to the ice Sept. 25.

The Colorado Avalanche have announced the 2022-23 preseason with six exhibition games on the schedule this fall.

The Avalanche open the preseason with split-squad games at Minnesota and at home at Ball Arena against Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Colorado will face the same three opponents for the fifth straight preseason, as they take on the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights twice each.

2022-23 Avalanche Preseason Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at Minnesota

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Vegas in Denver

Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Minnesota in Denver

Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. at Vegas

Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at Dallas

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Dallas in Denver

All six games will be broadcast on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM or 950 AM.

The Avalanche said single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will be made available for purchase when the 2022-23 schedule is announced at a later date.

