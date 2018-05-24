Avalanche fans can welcome back forward Gabriel Bourque for at least one more season.

Colorado announced that the 27-year-old forward has re-signed to a one-year contract for the 2018-19 season.

Last year, Bourque played in 58 games for the Avs including the last 46 games to close out the season, all the while registering 11 points (5g, 6a). He even netted two goals in six postseason appearances for the team against the Nashville Predators in the first round of playoffs in April.

The 5-foot-10, 206-pound forward was fourth on the team in hits,123, and a major part in the fourth-ranked penalty kill in the league on the Avs last season.

"Gabriel brings leadership and a veteran presence to out team," Avalanche Executive Vice President and General Manager Joe Sakic said. "He plays hard minutes, kills penalties and is reliable at both ends of the ice."

Bourque was drafted by the Predators in the 5th round, 132 overall in the 2009 NHL Draft and played his first NHL game for them in 2011.

© 2018 KUSA