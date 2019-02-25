DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Derick Brassard from the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Brassard, who was supposed to suit up against Colorado for his team's game Monday night, will now be in the home locker room when the Avalanche host the Panthers at 7 p.m.

Colorado dealt Florida a 2020 third-round pick in exchange for Brassard. The Avs also receive a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick that will depend on if they re-sign Brassard this off-season.

The move marks the second time Brassard has been traded in the past month. He posted four points in ten games with the Panthers, for a total of 10 goals, 19 points in 50 games this season with Florida and Pittsburgh.

Brassard joined the league back in 2006, when he signed a three-year entry level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Since then, the veteran player has been a bit of a journeyman, making stops with the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins, before landing in Florida.



The Panthers are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division with only 62 points (27-25-8), while the Avalanche are now battling for a playoff position after earning four straight wins.

It's a tight race in the Western Conference. The Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks are all battling for playoff spots with only seven points separating them from the first wild card position.