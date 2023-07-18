Avalanche sign former Tampa Bay forward to 4-year deal

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have avoided arbitration with forward Ross Colton, signing him to a four-year contract.
The deal is worth $16 million with a $4 million annual salary-cap hit, according to a person with knowledge of the move.
The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team doesn't disclose contract terms.
Colorado acquired Colton from cap-strapped Tampa Bay prior to the NHL draft for the 37th pick. Colton was a restricted free agent whose arbitration rights could have hurt the Lightning, making him their top trade candidate.
Colton, now 26, scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal for Tampa Bay in 2021. He was also with the Lightning the following year when they lost to the Avalanche in the final.
"Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said at the time of the trade. "He has physicality to his game, is ultra-competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways."
The Robbinsville, New Jersey, native has 83 points in 190 NHL regular-season games with Tampa Bay.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Champions 2022
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.