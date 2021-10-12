Avs announce roster for Wednesday's Opening Day

Avs faithful are encouraged to wear their Avalanche gear throughout the day Wednesday.

DENVER — The National Hockey League (NHL) and the Colorado Avalanche have revealed the Opening Day roster for the 2021-22 regular season.

The Avalanche will be led by returning stars Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar, Tyson Jost and Mikko Rantanen.

The Avs open the season against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Ball Arena.

The Avalanche said fans attending Wednesday's game should be in their seats early to ensure they don't miss pregame ceremonies, player introductions and hype videos. Doors to Ball Arena open at 6 p.m.

Fans can show off their Avs pride by sharing photo of themselves with friends and family using #AvsAroundTown throughout the day Wednesday.

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 roster

Andre Burakovsky

Bowen Byram

J.T. Compher

Samuel Girard

Darren Helm

Jonas Johansson

Erik Johnson

Jack Johnson

Tyson Jost

Nazem Kadri

Darcy Kuemper

Gabriel Landeskog

Kurtis MacDermid

Nathan MacKinnon

Cale Makar

Ryan Murray

Alex Newhook

Valeri Nichushkin

Logan O'Connor

Sampo Ranta

Mikko Rantanen

Injured and/or Non-Roster

Pavel Francouz

Devon Toews

