Avs announce roster for Wednesday's Opening Day

DENVER — The National Hockey League (NHL) and the Colorado Avalanche have revealed the Opening Day roster for the 2021-22 regular season.
The Avalanche will be led by returning stars Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar, Tyson Jost and Mikko Rantanen.
The Avs open the season against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Ball Arena.
The Avalanche said fans attending Wednesday's game should be in their seats early to ensure they don't miss pregame ceremonies, player introductions and hype videos. Doors to Ball Arena open at 6 p.m.
Fans can show off their Avs pride by sharing photo of themselves with friends and family using #AvsAroundTown throughout the day Wednesday.
Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 roster
- Andre Burakovsky
- Bowen Byram
- J.T. Compher
- Samuel Girard
- Darren Helm
- Jonas Johansson
- Erik Johnson
- Jack Johnson
- Tyson Jost
- Nazem Kadri
- Darcy Kuemper
- Gabriel Landeskog
- Kurtis MacDermid
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Cale Makar
- Ryan Murray
- Alex Newhook
- Valeri Nichushkin
- Logan O'Connor
- Sampo Ranta
- Mikko Rantanen
Injured and/or Non-Roster
- Pavel Francouz
- Devon Toews
