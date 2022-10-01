NHL announces Opening Day roster for Stanley Cup champion Avalanche

DENVER — The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced the Opening Day roster for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
The Avalanche begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Ball Arena in Denver.
The hockey club will raise their championship banner before a 7:30 p.m. game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Opening Day Roster
- Anton Blidh
- Bowen Byram
- Andrew Cogliano
- J.T. Compher
- Pavel Francouz
- Alexandar Georgiev
- Samuel Girard
- Erik Johnson
- Artturi Lehkonen
- Kurtis MacDermid
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Cale Makar
- Josh Manson
- Ben Meyers
- Alex Newhook
- Valeri Nichushkin
- Logan O'Connor
- Mikko Rantanen
- Evan Rodrigues
- Lukas Sedlak
- Devon Toews
Injured and/or Non-Roster
- Darren Helm
- Gabriel Landeskog
- Jacob MacDonald
The City of Denver is celebrating the start of hockey season with the launch of “Hockey Capital USA” to commemorate the quadruple hockey championship year.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and city officials held a media event last week in downtown Denver on Thursday where they unveiled a large hockey puck.
Located outside of Denver's Union Station, the puck includes the names of all 88 players from Denver’s four 2022 championship teams: Colorado Avalanche, University of Denver (DU) Pioneers, Denver East Hockey and Pee-Wee Jr. Avs.
“At all levels, Denver’s hockey teams dominated the competition out there on the ice and brought home championships," Hancock said. "And with their phenomenal play, these players captured the hearts of fans throughout Colorado and across the nation as they scored big in 2022.”
Colorado Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup parade
