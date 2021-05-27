Avalanche will play Game 1 of Round 2 series Sunday night on 9NEWS

The Avs will face the winner of the series between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. Game 7 of that series is set for Friday night.

NEW YORK — In the end, it will be an entire week off for the Colorado Avalanche.

After sweeping the St. Louis Blues in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs last Sunday, the Avs knew they'd have a wait, but just didn't know how long.

Until now.

The NHL announced Thursday afternoon that Colorado's Round 2 series against either the Vegas Golden Knights or Minnesota Wild will begin on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. MST. The game at Ball Arena will be carried on 9NEWS and NBC affiliates around the country.

Colorado made quick work of St. Louis in a matchup that was never competitive. The Avs outscored St. Louis 20-7 in the series and trailed for just 7:12 over the four games.

Meanwhile, the Knights had a 3-1 lead on the Wild, but Minnesota has won Games 5 and 6 to force a decisive Game 7 on Friday night in Vegas.

The home crowd will be rocking Sunday night, as Ball Arena was approved for a capacity increase earlier this week. Both the Avalanche and Nuggets will be allowed to host 10,500 fans per game (57.3% capacity) moving forward, an increase from 7,750 fans (42.3% capacity).

The Avalanche are chasing their first Stanley Cup since 2001 and that journey is set to resume Sunday night on 9NEWS.

>> Video above: Reaction from the Avalanche after sweeping the Blues in four games

