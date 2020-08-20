x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche rout Coyotes 7-1 in Game 5 to win 1st-round series

Colorado, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, took control of the series with a Game 4 blowout and skated into the next round with ease in Game 5.
Credit: AP
Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91) scores on Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) during first period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Nazem Kadri also scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 to close out the first-round playoff series in five games. 

Colorado, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, took control of the series with a Game 4 blowout and skated into the next round with three first-period goals in Game 5.

Kadri scored two goals for the second straight game, both in the first period, and finished with five in the series.  

Samuel Girard also had a goal in the first and MacKinnon scored twice in 58 seconds of the second to put Colorado up 5-0. 

The Avalanche will face either Dallas, St. Louis or Vancouver in the second round with the dates and times of games in that series to be announced.

RELATED: Avalanche overwhelm Coyotes 7-1 to take commanding series lead

RELATED: Kuemper stops 49 shots in Coyotes' 4-2 win over Avalanche

RELATED: Avalanche take 2-0 series lead with win over Coyotes