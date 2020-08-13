x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

colorado-avalanche

Avalanche score 3 third-period goals to beat Coyotes 3-0

Mikko Rantanen scored the Avalanche's third goal to cap off a run of three goals in 83 seconds.
Credit: Altitude TV

EDMONTON, Alberta — Nazem Kadri and J.T. Compher scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. 

Colorado dominated the Coyotes through the first two periods, outshooting them 29-7, yet couldn’t get anything past Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper. 

Grubauer made the saves when he had to for his second career playoff shutout and Kadri broke a scoreless tie by punching in a rebound on a power play with 7 minutes left. 

Mikko Rantanen scored the Avalanche's third goal to cap off a run of three goals in 83 seconds. Game 2 is on Friday afternoon. 

RELATED: Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes playoff broadcast schedule

RELATED: Fans will get to watch Avs, Nuggets playoff games after Altitude waives exclusive rights

RELATED: Former Avs forward Keith Jones likes their chances to win the Stanley Cup