Avs take future DU Pioneer Sean Behrens with No. 61 overall pick in NHL Draft

Colorado also selected center Andrei Buyalsky in the third-round with the No. 92 overall selection.

DENVER — Hopefully defenseman Sean Behrens enjoys the city of Denver.

He could be here for a long time.

The Colorado Avalanche selected the incoming DU freshman in the second-round with the No. 61 overall pick in the NHL Draft on Saturday morning. Behrens is originally from Illinois, but will skate at DU the next few years before making a bid to join the Avalanche organization.

Last season with the U.S. 18-under team in Ann Arbor, Mich., Behrens had 35 points in 46 games. He turned 18-years-old in March.

The Avs next picked at No. 92 overall in the third-round, taking center Andrei Buyalsky. The 20-year-old is slated to be a freshman at the University of Vermont next year after scoring 15 goals in 36 games for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2020-21.

Colorado's final pick will come in the seventh-round at No. 220 overall on Saturday afternoon. The team selected winger Oskar Olausson in the first-round with the No. 28 overall pick on Friday night.

>> Video above: Seattle selects Joonas Donskoi in the NHL Expansion Draft

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.