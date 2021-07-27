Avs sign Gabriel Landeskog to eight-year deal, keeping the captain in Colorado

Landeskog was set to be a free agent on Wednesday, but the two sides got a deal done before he could hit the open market.

DENVER — The entire state of Colorado just took a deep breath.

Set to be a free agent come Wednesday, Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog and the team reached a deal on Tuesday night to keep him in Colorado another eight seasons. Multiple reports say the contract will pay Landeskog $7M annually.

Landeskog has played his entire 10-year NHL career in Colorado, including nine as the Avalanche's captain. He was selected No. 2 overall by the Avs in the 2011 NHL Draft and has 512 points in 687 career regular-season games. That number is good for eighth in franchise history.

In 2020-21 Landeskog, 28, finished second on the team in goals with 20 and third in points with 52 during the shortened season. Colorado suffered a disappointing loss in the second round of the NHL playoffs to the Vegas Golden Knights, and Landeskog has never advanced further in the playoffs in his career.

But playoff experience isn't lacking for the Stockholm, Sweden native. He's played in 49 such games for the Avalanche, totaling 45 points in those contests.

On Saturday the Avalanche announced a six-year deal with star defenseman Cale Makar, meaning with the Landeskog signing on Tuesday night, GM Joe Sakic's top two priorities of the offseason are now complete.

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.