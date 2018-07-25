The Denver Pioneers are losing yet another member of last year's team to the pros.

After losing a handful of seniors and their head coach Jim Montgomery to various NHL organizations following last season, Pioneers lost yet another player.

Slated captain for the 2018-19 season, Logan O'Connor, signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, July 24.

O'Connor, 21, has spent the last three seasons with the Denver Pioneers including playing in all 44 games (7g,11a) during the 2016-17 season when the Pioneers won the NCAA National Championship his sophomore year.

"Logan is a hard-working player who brings leadership, energy, and speed every night," said Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic. "His game has continued to develop each season, and we are excited that he has decided to pursue his professional career with the Avalanche organization."

In his junior year, last season with DU, O'Connor dressed in all 41 games and registered 21 points (7, 14a) before falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA quarterfinals.

The 6-foot, 179-pound winger will most likely join the Colorado Eagles, now the American Hockey League affiliate for the Avalanche, or the Utah Grizzlies, the new ECHL minor league affiliate for the Colorado.

Logan's father, Myles O'Connor also spent time in the NHL after being drafted by New Jersey in the third round (45th overall) of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft. He played 43 career NHL games (3g, 4a) with the Devils (1990-93) and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (1993-94).

© 2018 KUSA-TV