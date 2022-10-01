Avalanche's Stanley Cup Championship Ring has 669 diamonds

The championship rings feature white gold, diamonds, rubies and sapphires.

DENVER — White gold, diamonds, rubies and sapphires will make sure the Colorado Avalanche never forget 2022.

Avalanche players, coaching staff and ownership have received their 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Ring.

Each ring boasts 669 diamonds, 18 custom-cut sapphires, two round genuine sapphires, and 42 custom-cut genuine rubies. The ring has a carat weight of 18.50 carats of genuine gemstones.

Crafted by Jostens, the ring features the Avalanche logo and their title of "Stanley Cup Champions" set above 18 custom-cut sapphires.

The Avalanche's logo is formed by six custom-cut rubies, symbolic of the six-game Stanley Cup Final.

Nineteen diamonds are set in the logo's snow flowing to the hockey puck. Jostens said the 19 diamonds honor Joe Sakic as the only team captain and General Manager to win a Stanley Cup with the same team.

Jostens said the diamonds total .22 carats, a nod to the 22 years of Kroenke ownership. An additional 220 diamonds cascading down the ring top. The ring's stripes feature 36 rubies.

The ring's Stanley Cup image is set with 44 diamonds. The background of the right side has 28 diamonds. In total there are 72 diamonds set on the right side, these stones represent the 72 combined regular season and playoff victories won by the Avalanche.

Flowing from the top of the ring, down the sides and wrapping around the palm are 184 diamonds.

The date of game six, 6-26-22, can be found on the interior palmside of the ring.

"It is truly an honor to be celebrating such a historic win with this incredible organization," said Chris Poitras, VP and COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division. "We wanted to bring the Avalanche's championship journey to life and this ring tells that story beautifully. The 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Ring features unique details that hold symbolic significance, and we are proud to be presenting it to the Colorado Avalanche."

Avalanche fans can celebrate the team's championship wide selection of items from Jostens in The Fan Collection. The jewelry items will be available to fans for a limited time at jostens.com.

The Avalanche begin the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Ball Arena in Denver. The hockey club will raise their championship banner before a 7:30 p.m. game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

