Avalanche fans snap up Stanley Cup Champions gear as stores open early

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in 21 years.
Avalanche fans are celebrating winning the Stanley Cup Final in six games with the latest championship merchandise.
Several Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area reopened immediately after Sunday night's game with an assortment of championship merchandise. The stores will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.
Dick's Sporting Goods opening at 7 a.m. Monday:
- Park Meadows
- Flatiron Crossing
- Southwest Plaza
- Belmar
- Larkridge
- Colorado Mills
- Southlands
- Chapel Hills Mall
- The Gardens on Havana
- First and Main Town Center
- Prairie Center
- Harvest Junction
- Foothills
- The Promenade Shops at Centerra
Dick's Sporting Goods said fans can get their gear via the Buy Online, Pickup In Store service. The store will also have championship gear available online, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup.
Fanatics online sports store also was stocked with Stanley Cup Final championship gear.
