Avalanche fans snap up Stanley Cup Champions gear as stores open early

Colorado Avalanche fans are getting their first Stanley Cup championship gear since 2001.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in 21 years.

Avalanche fans are celebrating winning the Stanley Cup Final in six games with the latest championship merchandise.

Several Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area reopened immediately after Sunday night's game with an assortment of championship merchandise. The stores will reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.

Dick's Sporting Goods opening at 7 a.m. Monday:

Park Meadows

Flatiron Crossing

Southwest Plaza

Belmar

Larkridge

Colorado Mills

Southlands

Chapel Hills Mall

The Gardens on Havana

First and Main Town Center

Prairie Center

Harvest Junction

Foothills

The Promenade Shops at Centerra

Dick's Sporting Goods said fans can get their gear via the Buy Online, Pickup In Store service. The store will also have championship gear available online, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup.

Fanatics online sports store also was stocked with Stanley Cup Final championship gear.

