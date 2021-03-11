Avs star Nathan MacKinnon out 'give or take' 3 weeks with lower-body injury

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said MacKinnon's body "didn't feel the way he wanted it to feel" after Colorado's loss to Columbus on Saturday.

DENVER — Just when you thought the Colorado Avalanche was getting completely healthy, it happened again.

Head coach Jared Bednar announced on Wednesday that Avs superstar center Nathan MacKinnon will miss "give or take" three weeks with a lower-body injury. MacKinnon was apparently hurt in Colorado's loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

“Coming out of the game, it didn’t feel the way he wanted it to feel,” Bednar said.

MacKinnon didn't miss a shift against the Blue Jackets, skating for 20 minutes and 40 seconds, but obviously something was amiss. Hockey teams and coaches rarely elaborate on what exactly is bothering a player, so no more information on the extent of the injury was available.

MacKinnon missed the first two games this season due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Hart Trophy candidate has one goal and nine assists so far this season for the Avs, who are off to a disappointing start at 4-5-1. Colorado entered the season as Stanley Cup favorites on nearly every betting website.

The Avalanche have gotten healthier recently, welcoming back Mikko Rantanen, Andre Burakovsky and Devon Toews on Saturday, and Cale Makar is slated to return Thursday against the Canucks.

But an elusive full roster will still elude Colorado for now, with MacKinnon apparently out of the lineup until late November or early December.

>>Video above: As injuries plague Avalanche, JT Compher earns opportunity on top line

