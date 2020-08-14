Avalanche take 2-0 series lead with win over Coyotes

The Avalanche still found ways to score early in the opening two periods on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Jost.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Andre Burakovsky scored late in the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Coyotes were far more aggressive in Game 2 after being tentative against Colorado’s offensive firepower to in the opener.

The Avalanche still found ways to score early in the opening two periods on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Jost.

Burakovsky scored with 2:53 left in regulation when a shot by Kazem Kadri hit Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun’s shin pad and left Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper out of position.

