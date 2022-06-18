Avalanche throttle Lightning in Game 2 to take 2-0 Stanley Cup Final lead

DENVER — There's dominance...and then there's what the Avalanche did to the Lightning in Game 2.
Colorado made Tampa Bay, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, look like a Pee-Wee team at Ball Arena on Saturday night, shutting out the Bolts 7-0 to take control of the Cup Final.
The offensive onslaught began early and never let up as Colorado found the back of the net three times in the opening period. Spearheading the attack was Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar, who both scored twice.
Josh Manson, Andre Burakovsky and Darren Helm also contributed one goal apiece.
The Avalanche got it done in every way -- scoring at even strength four times, twice on the power play and once shorthanded.
Colorado now has 14 wins on its quest to 16, just two wins shy of bringing home its first Stanley Cup since 2001.
The series will shift to Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay for Games 3 and 4, beginning Monday night.
