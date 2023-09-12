Avalanche sign former New Jersey Devils forward

“Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland.

DENVER — Forward Tomas Tatar has agreed to terms with the Colorado Avalanche on a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Tatar, 32, appeared in all 82 games for the New Jersey Devils last season.

Tatar has also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Montreal Canadiens.

Selected by Detroit in the second round (60th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Tatar has recorded 211 goals and 455 points in 783 career NHL games.

We have agreed to terms with Tomas Tatar on a one-year deal.



Welcome to Colorado, Tomas

