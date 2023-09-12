Avalanche sign former New Jersey Devils forward

DENVER — Forward Tomas Tatar has agreed to terms with the Colorado Avalanche on a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.
Tatar, 32, appeared in all 82 games for the New Jersey Devils last season.
Tatar has also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Montreal Canadiens.
Selected by Detroit in the second round (60th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Tatar has recorded 211 goals and 455 points in 783 career NHL games.
“Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “He is a veteran winger who brings scoring depth to our middle six and can contribute at both ends of the ice. We are excited to have him under contract for this season.”
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Champions
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.