Avalanche top Canadiens 3-2 in OT for 15th straight home win

Colorado is the first NHL team to win 15 consecutive home games since the Washington Capitals did it Jan. 1 to March 4, 2017.

DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog scored 1:16 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their 15th straight win at home.

The Avalanche won their previous two home games in shootouts and have won six in a row overall. Landeskog got the winner, his 15th goal of the season, on a feed from Valeri Nichushkin. His one-timer on a pass across the front of the net beat Cayden Primeau.

Nichushkin also had a goal after missing three games while in health and safety protocols.

