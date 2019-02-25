DENVER — The Florida Panthers traded center Derick Brassard "down the hall" to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Brassard and a conditional sixth-round pick are heading from the Panthers to the Avalanche in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick, according to NBC Sports.

The Avalanche will lose the sixth-round pick if Brassard re-signs with Colorado, according to NBC Sports.

The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. Monday night at Pepsi Center.

Brassard, 31, began the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, appearing in 40 games this season. Brassard was then traded to Florida, appearing in 10 games.

Brassard has also played for the Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

