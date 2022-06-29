Avalanche bring Stanley Cup to Coors Field

Captain Gabe Landeskog threw out the first pitch to Denver native Kyle Freeland before Wednesday night's Rockies game.

DENVER — The party is still just getting started.

It's been three days since the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night -- bringing home their first title in 21 years. But the championship party isn't losing steam any time soon.

The celebration tour visited Coors Field on Wednesday night as the Colorado Rockies welcomed their neighbors to be honored before their home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog led his team out of the field from the left-field gates, Stanley Cup in hand.

He also threw out the ceremonial first pitch, which was caught by Rockies pitcher and Denver native Kyle Freeland.

The Stanley Cup party will continue on Thursday morning when the Colorado Avalanche have their parade through the streets of downtown Denver.

