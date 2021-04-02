Avalanche game postponed Thursday after Minnesota Wild have COVID outbreak

The NHL announced Wednesday night Minnesota wouldn't play through at least Feb. 9, after five additional Wild players were added to the league's COVID list.

NEW YORK — The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild game scheduled for Thursday evening has been postponed, the NHL announced on Wednesday night.

The Avs aren't the issue, as the Wild won't play again until Feb. 9 at the earliest. Minnesota had five additional players added to the NHL's COVID list on Wednesday, triggering the pause in their schedule.

Colorado's Tyson Jost was added to the COVID list earlier Wednesday night, but he was the only known Avalanche player to be affected.

"(Minnesota's) training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain so until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Wild’s regular-season schedule," the NHL said in a release.

The Avs have played their last three games against the Wild, going 2-0-1 in those contests. It was unclear if more testing would be done on Avalanche players, considering the close contact the two teams have had over the past week.