Avalanche sign defenseman Zhuravlyov

Danila Zhuravlyov is the newest member of the Colorado Avalanche.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Danila Zhuravlyov to a two-year, the club announced Monday.

The Avs said the entry-level contract for Zhuravlyov goes through the 2023-24 season.

Zhuravlyov, 21, spent the majority of the 2021-22 campaign with Ak Bars Kazan in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) of Russia.

The 6-foot, 163-pound defenseman also played in one game with Bars Kazan in the VHL, Russia’s minor league, the Avalanche said.

A native of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Zhuravlyov has skated in 117 career KHL games, 52 VHL contests and and has played in 67 games in Russia’s junior league, the MHL.

