Avalanche's MacKinnon named finalist for Lady Byng trophy

The Colorado forward joins Auston Matthews and Ryan O'Reilly as finalists for the honor.

NEW YORK — Another day, another honor for Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

Just two days after being named a finalist for the NHL's most outstanding player award, MacKinnon was voted as a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy.

The Colorado superstar joins Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly as finalists for the award.

The trophy is awarded on an annual basis “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” according to the NHL.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the trophy after the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winner will be revealed during the Conference Finals, with the exact date, format and time to be determined.

MacKinnon ranked fifth in the NHL with 35 goals and 58 assists in 69 games, 43 points more than his next-closest teammate, to lead the Avalanche into the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The 24-year-old Halifax, N.S., native is a Lady Byng Trophy finalist for the first time. He is seeking to become the third player in Avalanche history to win the award, following O’Reilly in 2013-14 and Joe Sakic in 2000-01.