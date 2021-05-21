Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for hit to head

The NHL announced the punishment during Colorado’s Game 3 at St. Louis on Friday night.

NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for eight games by the NHL on Friday night for his head shot on St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series.

The NHL announced the punishment during Colorado’s game at St. Louis. The top-seeded Avalanche took a 2-0 series lead into the game.

The veteran forward clipped Faulk in the head with his right elbow midway through the third period in Game 2. Faulk left the game, and Kadri was thrown out with a match penalty. Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly called it a dangerous hit that was “completely uncalled for.”

This marked the sixth career suspension for Kadri.

