Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog suspended two games for boarding

Landeskog checked Blackhawks' forward Kirby Dach hard into the boards in the third period of Wednesday's season opener. Dach was on one knee when the hit occurred.

NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended two games by the NHL for boarding, the league's Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday afternoon.

The hit occurred late in the third period of the Avalanche's season opening win against the Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Landeskog checked Blackhawks' forward Kirby Dach hard into the boards while Dach was on one knee.

Landeskog received a minor penalty for the hit, but the league deemed it more serious than that with the suspension. The Avalanche captain will forfeit $70,000 in salary for the two games missed. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

A closer look at the Landeskog hit: pic.twitter.com/z5JfLMBrf9 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 14, 2021

Colorado won the opener against Chicago 4-2 and will host St. Louis on Saturday in the first game Landeskog will miss. He'll also sit out a contest next Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.

The Avs were without head coach Jared Bednar and All-Star Nathan MacKinnon in their first game due to COVID-19 protocols. Their status for Saturday's game is unclear.

>> Video above: Avalanche begin quest for third Stanley Cup in team history and first in more than 20 years

>> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.