The Colorado Avalanche forward will make his first career All-Star Game appearance in February.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be well represented at this year's NHL All-Star Game.

The league announced Tuesday that Colorado forward Nazem Kadri has been named the Central Division's "Last Man In" as voted on by fans. Kadri will join teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, as well as coach Jared Bednar, at the All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

It will be the first career All-Star Game appearance for Kadri, who is playing in his 13th season in the NHL. He currently has a team-best 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists), which ranks fifth in the league.

This marks the first time that three Avalanche players have been selected to the All-Star game since the 2018-19 season.

