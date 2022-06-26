Avalanche fans pack downtown Denver for Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Ball Arena and local bars are packed as the Avalanche try again to clinch the Cup, this time in Tampa.

DENVER — Ball Arena is rocking and bars across LoDo are packed as the Colorado Avalanche look to clinch the Stanley Cup Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Avalanche 3-2 Friday, forcing Sunday's Game 6. The Avalanche would be Stanley Cup champions with a win, while a Lightning win would bring the series back to Denver for a Game 7.

The Avs are facing the Lightning in Tampa, leaving Ball Arena open for thousands of fans to watch the game on the big screen. The watch party was expanded for Game 6, with the entire arena open for the event, rather than just the first two levels. The event is sold out.

Ball Arena going NUTS for an Avalanche goal! All tied up in the 2nd period! pic.twitter.com/G8wtBtC1qz — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) June 27, 2022

Additional watch parties for previous games were held on Tivoli Quad outside Ball Arena, but the party scheduled for Game 6 was canceled.

Bars across LoDo expected huge crowds for the potentially decisive Game 6. Blake Street Tavern owner Chris Fuselier said Friday was the busiest night in the bar's 19-year history. About 1,200 people gathered inside while another 500 cheered the Avs on in a tent outside. Fuselier expected a similar crowd Sunday night.

Manager Maureen Hogan said they can handle the crowds during the game. It's the crowds after the game, if the Avs win, that they're concerned about.

"When the Broncos won the Super Bowl, someone threw a chair through our window," she said. "We've already had vandalism so far last series. Someone came in and already vandalized our downstairs, Avs fans, so I'm hoping that it's not so much destructive if they do win, and everyone's just responsible and they celebrate safely."

Another big watch party is being held at McGregor Square outside of Coors Field. That party is for people 21 and up, and capacity is limited.

