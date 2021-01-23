Landeskog's OT goal propels Avalanche to 3-2 win over Ducks

Colorado's captain delivered the game-winning goal 1:38 into overtime Friday night.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Gabriel Landeskog scored 1:38 into overtime, Mikko Rantanen extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Anaheim Ducks 3-2.

Landeskog was initially stopped by Anaheim goalie John Gibson on a breakaway, but he got his own rebound and converted a wraparound for his third goal of the season.

Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado and Phillip Grubauer stopped 36 shots. Hampus Lindholm and Adam Henrique got their first goals of the season for Anaheim.

Gibson made 30 saves.

