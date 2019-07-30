DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado Avalanche announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Vladislav Kamenev to a one-year contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old forward scored two goals and notched three assists in 23 games last season with the Aves, before suffering a shoulder injury in December.

The third-year player was selected by the Nashville Predators in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft, making his NHL debut in 2016. Kamenev was acquired by the Avalanche in a three-team-trade in 2018 along with Samuel Girard. The Ottawa Senators received Matt Duchene from the Avalanche and sent Kyle Turris to the Predators.

RELATED: Rockies win for 6th time in 24 games, Gray beats Dodgers 9-1

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals to hide 100 footballs around the state, one holds free season tickets

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports