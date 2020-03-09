Avs rookie Cale Makar posting record-breaking numbers in NHL playoffs

Makar now has the record for most points by a rookie defenseman in a single playoff year with 15 and most career playoff points by a rookie blueliner with 21.

EDMONTON, Alberta — It's no secret Avalanche rookie defenseman Cale Makar is good.

But did you know he was this good?

The 21-year-old phenom, along with teammate Nathan MacKinnon, have become the talk of the NHL playoffs in Edmonton. In Wednesday night's 4-1 Colorado win, Makar had himself a big evening.

He established an NHL record for most career game-winning goals in the postseason by a rookie defenseman with three, after beating Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin with 12:12 to go in the second period to give the Avs a 2-1 lead they would never relinquish.

Makar now also has the record for most points by a rookie defenseman in a single playoff year with 15 and most career playoff points by a rookie blueliner with 21.

Cale Makar scores and boosts his 2020 postseason totals to 4-11—15 in 14 games. He established an NHL record for points by a rookie defenseman in a single playoff year. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QbhZZwhjxg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 3, 2020

His goal last night extended his point streak to five straight games, his second such streak of the 2020 postseason. Makar's only the second rookie in NHL history to achieve such a feat.

“For these past two games, our mindset has changed,” Makar said after the win to force a Game 7. “We have a team that’s going to fight until the end.”

Video above: >> We Mic'd Up Makar in January more than a month before the NHL paused its season

While the rookie doesn't want to talk about himself, the rest of the league is taking notice.