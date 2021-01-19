Avs trade Ian Cole to Minnesota, acquire Greg Pateryn in return

Cole won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in his career.

DENVER — With a plethora of young talent emerging on defense for the Colorado Avalanche, the team said goodbye to veteran Ian Cole on Tuesday afternoon.

The Avs announced they traded Cole to Minnesota in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn.

Cole, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, played 138 games for Colorado after signing as a free agent in 2018.

Pateryn has totaled 41 points (four goals, 37 assists) in 270 career NHL games with the Canadiens, Stars and Wild.

"Greg is a strong, veteran defenseman who plays a heavy game," said Avalanche EVP and GM Joe Sakic in statement released by the team. "He's a hard-nosed, competitive player who can kill penalties, block shots and brings some additional grit to our back line. We thank Ian for his two years with the Avalanche, for his efforts both on the ice as well as in the community. We wish him the best of luck moving forward."

Colorado is 1-1 on the 2020 season and will play the Kings in Los Angeles later Tuesday night.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER