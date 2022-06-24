Crowds pack downtown Denver to watch Avs' quest for Stanley Cup

Thousands of fans gathered at Tivoli Quad and McGregor Square to watch on big screens as the Avalanche played the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Thousands of fans crowded Tivoli Quad outside Ball Arena Friday night as the Colorado Avalanche fought for the Stanley Cup.

The Avalanche are on the quest for their third Stanley Cup victory in franchise history and the first since 2001. The team went into Game 5 with a 3-1 lead in the seven-game series, giving them the chance to clinch a victory at home in Denver. The series will continue to Game 6, though, as the Lightning won Friday night's game with a score of 3-2.

Denver's Office of Emergency Management said at 7 p.m., about an hour after the game started, that the quad watch party had reached capacity. Some fans were seen breaking down a metal fence and running onto the grass.

Across LoDo, thousands more fans packed McGregor Square for a 21-and-over watch party outside Coors Field. An hour and a half before the puck dropped, there was already a long line to get into the party.

“We want the cup!” chants have broken out at McGregor Square as the Avs tie it up pic.twitter.com/huzU2gm0Rz — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) June 25, 2022

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said Thursday that the department would partner with additional resources and staffing from local, state and federal agencies to help control crowds and safety issues on game day. He also said there would be street closures to assist the large crowds and heavy traffic leaving the downtown area after the game.

Downtown residents were warned that the game may cause limited access with road closures. People who wanted to avoid the large crowds were warned to avoid the area.

#TRAFFIC: Officers are staging around Ball Arena, the Auraria Campus and downtown to assist the large crowds and heavy vehicular traffic with exiting the downtown area. During the post-game out crowd, access to downtown may be limited due to road closures. Please drive safely. pic.twitter.com/hLdmsq21N1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 25, 2022

