Pavelski nets 2, reaches 400 career goals as Stars beat Avalanche

Cale Makar scored for the Avs, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening minutes to reach 400 career goals, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Friday night.

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger earned the win despite missing the last 7:22 of the second period after being struck in the head. Oettinger returned in the third period after being relieved by Braden Holtby.

Colorado will be back in action on Saturday night at Ball Arena as the team welcomes the Nashville Predators to town.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

