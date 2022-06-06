Ball Arena hosting watch parties for 2 Stanley Cup Final games

The Avs' arena is hosting watch parties for games 3 and 4, which will be played in Tampa.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Ball Arena will host in-arena watch parties for Stanley Cup Final games 3 and 4, which the Avalanche are playing in Tampa.

The parties are in addition to the outdoor events being held on the Tivoli Quad outside the arena.

> The video above is from June 6, when fans celebrated the Avs' Western Conference victory

The Avalanche will play Game 2 Saturday at home, then travel to Tampa for games 3 and 4 against the Lightning Monday and Wednesday.

The arena said admission to the Monday and Wednesday watch parties is $20 each, with proceeds benefiting Kroenke Sports Charities. Seating will be assigned on a best-available basis. Parking will be free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Doors for the watch parties open at 5 p.m., with the games broadcast on the Ball Arena board starting at 6 p.m.

> Stanley Cup Final: Avs fans celebrate Game 1 overtime victory

If necessary, the Avs return to Ball Arena for Game 5 on June 24.

A Game 6 would be played in Tampa on June 26, but there would not be a Ball Arena watch party for that game due to a Chris Stapleton concert scheduled for the same time.

The Avs would return to Ball Arena June 28 for a Game 7, if necessary.

The watch parties are in addition to the large outdoor parties being held near the arena during every Stanley Cup Final game, both home and away.

Tivoli Brewing Company is working with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to block off the quad in front of the brewery for those parties. The area is filled with food trucks, bars and big TVs to watch the game. Admission is free of charge.

Free parties are also being held across LoDo at McGregor Square.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports