LAS VEGAS — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Nazem Kadri each scored two goals, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Matt Nieto, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche.

Ryan Reaves, Max Pacioretty and William Carrier scored for the Golden Knights.

