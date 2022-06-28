'Comeback story for the ages': Biden congratulates Colorado Avalanche

The President of the United States of America called the Avs' Cup win "a comeback story for the ages."

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — President Joe Biden has issued his congratulations to the Colorado Avalanche for winning the championship of the National Hockey League.

"Congratulations to the Colorado Avalanche for their first Stanley Cup win since 2001 — a comeback story for the ages, and one that has made your community so rightfully proud," tweeted President Biden.

The Avalanche topped the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday night in Game 6 to win their third championship. The team previously won the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001.

Biden is in Europe meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven leading economies. After the G-7 wraps Tuesday, Biden will travel to Madrid for a summit of the leaders of the 30 members of NATO to align strategy on the war in Ukraine.

Congratulations to the Colorado @Avalanche for their first Stanley Cup win since 2001 — a comeback story for the ages, and one that has made your community so rightfully proud. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 28, 2022

The City of Denver will honor the Avalanche with a parade and celebration at Civic Center Park on Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of attendees are expected and will be shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the parade route and rally venue.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Union Station at 17th and Wynkoop streets. It will proceed down 17th Street to Broadway, then travel south on Broadway to Civic Center Park.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Final 2022

PHOTOS: Avalanche Stanley Cup gear arrives 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.