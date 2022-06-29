Blink-182's Mark Hoppus talks about Avs fans' love of their song

The punk band's vocalist and bassist discussed "All the Small Things" and the celebration parade in Denver in an interview on Altitude Sports Radio.

DENVER — Blink-182's Mark Hoppus loves the Colorado Avalanche tradition of singing to the punk band's song "All the Small Things."

The vocalist and bassist gave an interview Tuesday on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM with Nate Kreckman and Andy Lindahl to talk about how Avs fans have embraced the 1999 song.

He said the first time he saw a video of the third-period singalong at Ball Arena, he was "blown away."

"I think it really speaks to the power of music," he said in the radio interview.

After the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup this week for the first time in 21 years, Blink-182 tweeted their congratulations to the team, and fans responded by asking band members to come to the celebration parade Thursday in Denver.

"I want to go to the parade," Hoppus said. "I want to get on a plane and come to the parade. I want to ride on a float. I’m going to get arrested for trying to jump on a float."

It wasn't clear whether Hoppus actually planned to attend the parade.

Congrats to the @Avalanche on their Stanley Cup victory 🏆🏒🥅🏒🥅🏒🥅 pic.twitter.com/QG45JH1cYH — blink-182 (@blink182) June 27, 2022

"All the Small Things" is a tradition at Avalanche home games, when DJ Triple T sometimes plays it during the third period and the hockey game temporarily turns into a singalong.

It started in fall 2019, when the DJ had the inspiration to play the song during a stoppage, and the crowd responded.

For more on how "All the Small Things became a Colorado Avalanche tradition, check out the NHL article below.

"It's organic. It's a tradition. It's a little bit emotional."



How "All The Small Things" became our tradition.https://t.co/V89DvpJd3j#GoAvsGo — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 19, 2022

