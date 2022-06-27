Blink-182 reacts to Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup victory

The group's 1999 song "All the Small Things" is a tradition at Avs home games.

DENVER — "All the Small Things" is a big deal for Colorado Avalanche fans, and the punk band who released the 1999 hit had something to say after the Avs' Stanley Cup victory.

Blink-182 got on social media to offer their congratulations Monday, the day after the Avs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and lifted the Cup for the first time in 21 years.

"Congrats to the Avalanche on their Stanley Cup victory," the band said on Twitter.

Their tweet included a video of a sold out Ball Arena crowd belting out the lyrics to "All the Small Things."

Congrats to the @Avalanche on their Stanley Cup victory 🏆🏒🥅🏒🥅🏒🥅 pic.twitter.com/QG45JH1cYH — blink-182 (@blink182) June 27, 2022

The song is a tradition at Avalanche home games, when DJ Triple T plays it during the third period and the hockey game temporarily turns into a singalong.

It started in fall 2019, when DJ Triple T had the inspiration to play the song during a stoppage, and the crowd responded.

After Blink-182 posted their congratulations, fans started responding with pleas that the band make an appearance at the Avs' Stanley Cup parade on Thursday in Denver. There was no indication as of publication time for this article that the Southern California band had plans to do so.

Apparently the Stanley Cup itself is also a fan. The Twitter account for the Cup shared some familiar lyrics after the Avs won in Game 6.

Turn the lights off, carry me home. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 27, 2022

For more on how "All the Small Things became a Colorado Avalanche tradition, check out the NHL article below.

"It's organic. It's a tradition. It's a little bit emotional."



How "All The Small Things" became our tradition.https://t.co/V89DvpJd3j#GoAvsGo — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 19, 2022

