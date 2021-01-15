x
Blues' Blais suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

The St. Louis forward will miss the second game against Colorado on Friday night.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, drives with the puck between St. Louis Blues left wingers Sammy Blais, top right, and Kyle Clifford during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Denver. The Blues won 4-1.

NEW YORK — St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.

Blais received a minor penalty for elbowing in first-period incident in the Blues’ 4-1 victory at Colorado on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

The suspension will cost Blais $25,862. He had six goals and seven assists in 40 games last season.

Colorado and St. Louis are scheduled to play again Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

