Water main break postpones Avalanche game

The Avalanche will next play Saturday at Ball Arena against the Dallas Stars.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators will not play on Friday.

A meeting between the hockey clubs scheduled for Friday night in Nashville has been postponed due to a water main break.

The National Hockey League (NHL) said Friday morning that a water main break has "significantly impacted the event level" of the Predators' Bridgestone Arena.

The NHL added that a makeup date between the Avalanche and Predators will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

A decision about the Predators' game on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets has not been made as of Friday morning.

The Avalanche will next play Saturday at 7 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver against the Dallas Stars.

BREAKING: What appears to be a water main break on 6th Avenue by Bridgestone Arena has caused flooding inside of the arena. The Predators have a game scheduled there today. The Preds say they are "assessing the situation" to decide if that game and a college game will go on.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/zhjgoLLrLd — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) November 25, 2022

