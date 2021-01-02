x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Avalanche

Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche before leaving during the second intermission with a lower body injury.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise (11) handles the puck against Colorado's Cale Makar (8) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST PAUL, Minnesota — Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to give the depleted Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. 

Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line. 

Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation. 

Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche. 

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists before leaving during the second intermission with a lower body injury. 

There was no update after the game on MacKinnon's condition.

RELATED: Saad has goal, assist as Avalanche top Wild 5-1

RELATED: Kadri scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Sharks 3-0