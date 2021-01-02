Brodin gets winner 18 seconds into OT as Wild top Avs 4-3

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche before leaving during the second intermission with a lower body injury.

ST PAUL, Minnesota — Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to give the depleted Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Jordan Greenway, who had an earlier goal, set up the winner with a pass from the end line.

Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation.

Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists before leaving during the second intermission with a lower body injury.