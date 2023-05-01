Avs defenseman named to All-Star Game for 2nd-straight year

Cale Makar leads the entire NHL in ice time, averaging 27:09 per game.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been selected to the NHL All-Star Game roster for a second-straight season.

Makar, 24, is the third defenseman in franchise history to be named to the NHL All-Star Game in consecutive seasons. Makar was one of four defensemen to be named to the initial all-star game roster.

Under a new format, the NHL department of hockey operations will select one player per NHL team in each division (including one goalie), making up the initial eight-man rosters for each division.

The three remaining players per division (two skaters, one goalie), will be selected as part of the 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate, which will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday and run through Jan. 17.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend starts Friday, Feb. 3 with the NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings.

The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Makar ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in scoring this season with 34 points — nine goals and 25 assists — in 36 games.

Makar also leads the entire NHL in ice time, averaging 27:09 per game.

Makar recorded his 200th career point on Nov. 21 in Dallas, reaching the milestone faster than any defenseman in NHL history (195 games).

