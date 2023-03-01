Cale Makar receives NHL honor

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is one of three players honored Monday by the National Hockey League (NHL).
Makar, New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad, and Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman were been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending March 19.
Makar received the NHL's "Second Star" honor after he helped the Avalanche increase their winning streak to five games. The Avs now sit in third place in the Central Division.
Zibanejad was named the NHL's "First Star" and Swayman received the "Third Star."
Makar, 24, has recorded three three-assist games this month and has 11 in his career. Makar, who was previously awarded a Calder Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy, sits second among defensemen with 1.11 points per game this season.
