Avs' Cale Makar a Norris Trophy finalist

The defenseman averaged 1.10 points per game in the 2022-2023 season.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is one of three finalists for the NHL's James Norris Memorial Trophy.

The award is given to "the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

The other two finalists are Adam Fox of the New York Rangers and Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks.

Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, ranked second among defensemen with 1.10 points per game for a total of 66 in 60 games. The 24-year-old became the first player in Avalanche history to lead the league in average time on ice. He also became the quickest defenseman in NHL history to reach 200 points, doing so in his 195th game on Nov. 21.

Fox finished eighth among defensemen with 72 points in 82 games, becoming the second Rangers defenseman to register consecutive 70-point seasons. He guided the Rangers to 107 standings points, the seventh most in the team's history. The 25-year-old has won the award once before.

Karlsson is the sixth different defenseman in NHL history to have a 100-point season, recording 101 points in 82 games. The 32-year-old is the eighth player in the NHL's expansion era (since 1967-1968) to outright lead defensemen in goals, assists and points within a single season. He has won the award twice before.

The winner will be revealed during the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16.

