Cale Makar announced as finalist for NHL's Norris Trophy

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been named a finalist for the National Hockey League's (NHL) James Norris Memorial Trophy.

The Norris Trophy is awarded "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position," according to the NHL. The winner is selected in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association at the end of the regular season.

Makar finished the 2020-2021 regular season with 44 points, eight goals and 36 assists in 44 games.

> Above video: Makar named as a finalist for the Calder Trophy in 2020.

Makar was drafted in the first round, and 4th overall, by Colorado in the 2017 Entry Draft and made his NHL debut in the 2019 playoffs against the Calgary Flames.

Tampa Bay Lightning Victor Hedman and New York Rangers Adam Fox are the other two finalists for the award.

Makar becomes the second Avalanche player to be named a finalist for a league award, joining goaltender Philipp Grubauer who was named a finalist for the Vezina trophy.

The winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy will be announced during the NHL Awards during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and Stanley Cup Final.

