Colorado Avalanche

Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak

Colorado snapped its five-game losing skid in Saturday night's road win.
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29), Cale Makar (8) and Evan Rodrigues (9) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, AB — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt also scored for defending champion Colorado. The Avalanche improved to 20-15-3.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton. The Oilers dropped to 21-17-3, losing for the sixth time in its last seven home games.

