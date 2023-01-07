Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak

Colorado snapped its five-game losing skid in Saturday night's road win.

EDMONTON, AB — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt also scored for defending champion Colorado. The Avalanche improved to 20-15-3.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton. The Oilers dropped to 21-17-3, losing for the sixth time in its last seven home games.

